Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects request to directly hear redistricting lawsuits

This time around, the bill Republicans introduce to re-draw the boundaries will all but certainly be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Without the two-thirds majority necessary to override it among GOP lawmakers in both chambers, the issue will likely end up in court.

Also playing a role this time is the newly created People's Maps Commission, a redistricting panel formed by Evers that will draw its own lines, thereby potentially influencing the process. The body's maps could ultimately be removed by the Legislature or ignored in lieu of a different, likely Republican-backed proposal to redraw the lines. Still, members' efforts could come into play during the legal process as judges work to finalize the districts.

Still, the process is a ways off. While the federal Census Bureau in March announced states may be able to get redistricting data in an outdated format in August, weeks earlier than the end-of-September date officials previously announced, the period is still five months past the March 31 legal deadline to release the information. The bureau previously released initial results from the decennial survey that showed Wisconsin is retaining its eight House seats.

