Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects move to nullify election; federal judge calls idea 'bizarre'

“At least no one can accuse the petitioners of timidity,” Hagedorn wrote, adding that the petition contained disputed facts that needed to be sorted out by a lower court first. Hagedorn was joined in the opinion by liberal-backed justices Ann Walsh Bradley, Rebecca Dallet and Jill Karofsky.

In their dissent, Chief Justice Patience Roggensack and Justices Annette Ziegler and Rebecca Bradley, all conservative-backed, said the court was acting too hastily.

“We grant petitions to exercise our jurisdiction based on whether the legal issues presented are of statewide concern, not based on the remedies requested,” they wrote.

In the hearing on the federal case Friday, Ludwig questioned why Trump wasn’t going directly to the Legislature if he wanted lawmakers to get involved with naming electors. Bill Bock, the Trump campaign attorney in the federal lawsuit, said Trump needed the court to rule that the election was “invalid” so the Legislature could get involved. He also said that the term “remand,” which is typically used to describe when one court sends a case to a lower court, was “inartful.”