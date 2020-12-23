Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects immediate review of Dane County public health restrictions

“This court is designed to be the court of last resort, not the court of first resort,” Hagedorn wrote. “That is why we have historically been receptive to original actions only rarely. I hope we return there again.”

The lawsuit at hand was filed on behalf of a Dane County business owner and two Dane County residents. It contended that the county and the city of Madison, through its health orders, have unlawfully handed over their lawmaking authority to the city-county health department.

The lawsuit argued such authority can only be exercised through the Dane County Board and Madison City Council. WILL also contended Dane County’s ban on private gatherings in homes violates other state laws and constitutional rights.

The action was filed on behalf of Fitchburg gymnastics club Gymfinity, along with a resident from Verona and one from Stoughton whose children have been affected by the county’s sports restrictions.

The local order, which applied to people who do not live together, went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 18 and lasted until 12:01 a.m. Dec. 16. It required face coverings and limited the capacity for most businesses to 50%, along with many other provisions.