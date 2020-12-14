Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Donald Trump's election challenge

For the most part, the guidance followed in this year’s presidential election was the same guidance adhered to in 2016, when Trump won. On Friday, a reserve judge in Milwaukee County Circuit Court sided with Biden, ruling that election officials followed the law, affirming Biden’s win.

The conservative justices expressed concern during the Saturday hearing about absentee ballots cast by voters at Madison's "Democracy in the Park" event, contending that it could potentially constitute illegal early voting.

The event, held Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, before the in-person voting window, was an opportunity for voters who had already received their absentee ballots to safely drop off the ballots with election officials at any of Madison’s 206 city parks and get them witnessed if needed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

An attorney for the Wisconsin Elections Commission argued the fact such voters received their ballots in the mail ahead of time was a key distinction that separates the event from early in-person voting and is therefore allowed. He also said not all voters at Democracy in the Park events got their ballots witnessed by volunteers there, and instead only dropped off their ballots.

There has long been a dispute over voters who self-identified as “indefinitely confined” when requesting absentee ballots.