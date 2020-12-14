Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Donald Trump's election challenge; electors vote for Joe Biden

Hagedorn said the campaign's delay in not seeking relief until after the election was "unreasonable in the extreme," a decision that could harm election officials, other candidate, voters in the affected counties and voters statewide.

"Unreasonable delay in the election context poses a particular danger——not just to municipalities, candidates, and voters, but to the entire administration of justice," Hagedorn said. "The issues raised in this case, had they been pressed earlier, could have been resolved long before the election. Failure to do so affects everyone, causing needless litigation and undermining confidence in the election results. It also puts courts in a difficult spot."

Hagedorn called the predicament the Trump campaign found itself in after the election "one of the Campaign's own making."

The meeting of the electors is typically a ceremonial task not given much attention, but amid this year's litany of legal maneuvering by Trump and his allies to override the will of the voters and overturn the election result, more attention is being paid to formerly mundane U.S. election procedures.

According to Gov. Tony Evers' spokeswoman, Wisconsin's electors plan to meet and cast their votes even if there is not an order from the Wisconsin Supreme Court.