Wisconsin Supreme Court refuses to take up challenge to Dane County mask mandate

The Wisconsin Supreme Court declined to take up a conservative legal group's challenge to Dane County's mask mandate in a 4-3 ruling issued Friday afternoon.
The court refused to exercise its own jurisdiction over the recent public health order, instead leaving it up to the state's lower courts to consider any future legal challenges.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty challenged the mask mandate in a lawsuit on behalf of Sun Prairie resident Bryant Stempski against Dane County and Madison, their joint public health department, and the department’s director, Janel Heinrich, asking the court to “declare the relevant county and city ordinances unconstitutional,” according to court documents.
WILL claims that previous rulings by the court limit the powers of local public health officers and a mask order like the one issued in Dane County must be approved through legislative action.
Under Dane County’s order, everyone age 2 and older must wear a face covering when in any enclosed space open to the public where other people, except for members of the person’s own household, could be present. The mandate remains in effect until Sept. 16.
Three conservative justices dissented in the decision, including Chief Justice Annette Ziegler and justices Rebecca Bradley and Patience Roggensack, who wrote separately from the other two. The majority included liberal justices Ann Walsh Bradley, Rebecca Dallet and Jill Karofsky and conservative Brian Hagedorn, who has been a swing vote on previous COVID-related court cases.