Wisconsin Supreme Court puts on hold lower court ruling that voided GOP redistricting contracts

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday put on hold a ruling from a Dane County judge that voided legal contracts Republican legislative leaders had signed with private taxpayer-funded attorneys to represent them in the anticipation of litigation over the state’s redistricting process.

In a further order, the state's highest court, in a unanimous ruling, opted to grant a request to take over the case, bypassing the state Court of Appeals.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Ehlke in April granted the request filed by a taxpayer group that includes the head of the Madison teachers union, Andrew Waity.

The lawsuit alleged Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, illegally signed contracts with two law firms. The lawsuit charged that because no redistricting litigation exists yet in the state, state law doesn’t allow for the Legislature to hire outside counsel at taxpayer expense.