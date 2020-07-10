Wisconsin Supreme Court invalidates 3 of Tony Evers' budget vetoes but keeps Scott Walker's

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday rejected a number of vetoes issued by current Democratic Gov. Tony Evers during last summer's budget process while dismissing another complaint against vetoes issued by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker in a previous state budget.

The court's action in some of the last cases before the end of the term represent another partial defeat for Evers, and work to scale back some of the veto powers of the Wisconsin governor, an office that still maintains some of the most powerful veto authority in the nation. Just yesterday, the court delivered a mixed opinion in a separation of powers case striking down some parts of a major 2018 Republican law limiting his and the attorney general's power but upholding most of it.

In a separate case, the court dismissed a lawsuit against vetoes Walker issued in the 2017-19 budget that that effectively suspended a law until 1,000 years later and pushed back a legislatively imposed moratorium from 2018 to 2078 on a provision allowing retailers to take a tax deduction on bad debts to its financial partners, such as Visa. The court dismissed the complaint, noting that the 2017-19 budget has long passed.

Evers vetoes