Wisconsin Supreme Court invalidates 3 of Tony Evers' budget vetoes but keeps Scott Walker's

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday rejected a number of vetoes issued by current Democratic Gov. Tony Evers during last summer's budget process while dismissing another complaint against vetoes issued by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker in a previous state budget.
The court's action in some of the last cases before the end of the term represent another partial defeat for Evers, and work to scale back some of the veto powers of the Wisconsin governor, an office that still maintains some of the most powerful veto authority in the nation. Just yesterday, the court delivered a mixed opinion in a separation of powers case striking down some parts of a major 2018 Republican law limiting his and the attorney general's power but upholding most of it.
In a separate case, the court dismissed a lawsuit against vetoes Walker issued in the 2017-19 budget that that effectively suspended a law until 1,000 years later and pushed back a legislatively imposed moratorium from 2018 to 2078 on a provision allowing retailers to take a tax deduction on bad debts to its financial partners, such as Visa. The court dismissed the complaint, noting that the 2017-19 budget has long passed.
Evers vetoes
A majority of the court struck down budget vetoes Evers issued in 2019 that: directed $10 million originally meant for replacing school buses toward providing electric vehicle charging stations; altered funds for local governments meant to improve local roads so the money may be used for other transportation-related purposes, such as public transit; and altered the state’s tax and regulatory authority for vapor products, such as e-cigarettes.
But the court kept in place one veto Evers issued that changed vehicle registration fees for trucks.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative legal group, filed the lawsuit against the vetoes last summer. The group said Evers violated the state constitution by fundamentally altering the Legislature’s policies in the state budget, usurping a power not given to the governor in the state constitution.
WILL contended Evers, in approving the state budget passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature with several partial vetoes, stripped the appropriation bill of integral language and therefore violated the principle in the state constitution that “legislative power shall be vested in the Senate and Assembly.”
Evers issued 78 total vetoes during the last budget season.
For the invalidated vetoes, the court ordered that the funding originally provided by the Republican-controlled Legislature be restored.
In an unusual move, while a majority of conservative-backed justices found the three vetoes unconstitutional, they could not decide on a reason why.
Chief Justice Patience Roggensack, and Justices Annette Ziegler, Rebecca Bradley, Daniel Kelly and Brian Hagedorn, all backed by conservatives, joined together to conclude the local roads vetoes and school bus modernization fund were unconstitutional. Ziegler, Rebecca Bradley, Kelly and Hagedorn found the vetoes to the vapor products tax are unconstitutional.
WILL president Rick Esenberg applauded the ruling.
"Governor Evers used the partial veto power to create new laws never approved by the legislature," he said in a statement. "The Court's decision recognizes limits to the partial veto power that will safeguard liberty and uphold the separation of powers."
