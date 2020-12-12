Wisconsin Supreme Court hears Donald Trump election challenge during rare weekend session

The Trump campaign has focused its efforts on those two counties despite the fact any of their allegations, if true, would have occurred across the state. The guidance elections officials in those two counties followed was consistent with guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, the agency created by the Legislature to advise local officials on matters of election administration.

And for the most part, the guidance followed in this year's presidential election was the same guidance adhered to in 2016, when Trump won. On Friday, a reserve judge in Milwaukee County Circuit Court sided with Biden, ruling that election officials followed the law, affirming Biden's win.

The Trump campaign then appealed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take the case, which it accepted and put on the fast track. Last week, the high court rejected a request from the Trump campaign to bypass lower court and immediately take up the case. The court opted for the circuit court to adjudicate it first.

The case represents an unusual plea for the courts to invalidate swaths of ballots deemed legal by multiple authorities by essentially changing the rules of the election after it has occurred.