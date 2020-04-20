Wisconsin Supreme Court hears cases that could limit gubernatorial powers

Directed $10 million originally meant for replacing school buses toward providing electric vehicle charging stations;

Altered funds for local governments meant to improve local roads so the money may be used for other transportation-related purposes, such as public transit;

Changed vehicle registration fees for trucks;

Altered the state’s tax and regulatory authority for vapor products, such as e-cigarettes.

The Legislature has the power to override those vetoes with a two-thirds majority in the Senate and Assembly, a difficult task given Republicans don’t control such majorities.

The case does not target a 2019 Evers budget veto that increased spending on K-12 aid to districts by $87 million because it didn’t change the purpose of the appropriation, which is the central argument of the lawsuit.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice, defending Evers, said he had the authority to issue the challenged budget vetoes and that ruling with the plaintiffs would overturn years of precedent establishing the governor's partial veto power.

The second case challenges two of Walker's partial vetoes in the 2017-19 budget. The first was one that effectively suspended a law until one thousand years later, in 3018, that would have allowed school districts to raise the legally imposed ceiling on how much revenue they can collect for spending on projects to increase energy efficiency. The budget bill the Legislature signed placed a one-year moratorium on the project until December 31, 2018. Walker struck the "1" in December 31 and the comma and "2" following it and connected the remaining language together to arrive at "December 3018."

In a second similar move, Walker pushed back a legislatively imposed moratorium from 2018 to 2078 on a provision allowing retailers to take a tax deduction on bad debts to its financial partners, such as Visa.

The plaintiffs in the case, Wisconsin Small Businesses United, a small business advocacy group, and others, say Walker's vetoes were unconstitutional because while courts have found the governor may strike digits in dollar amounts appropriating money to reduce expenditures, such authority does not extend to dates. Attorneys say that if a governor reduces spending from $500 to $50 through a partial veto by striking the "0," the remaining $50 is still "part" of the $500, comporting with the governor's ability to veto items in full or in part.

But they say changing a date by similar means would be unconstitutional because striking the "1" from March 21, for example, would lead to March 2, not a part of the original date. The Wisconsin Department of Justice, defending Walker's vetoes, disagrees with that argument, saying instead that Walker simply deleted a few digits and so he approved "part" of the two provisions.