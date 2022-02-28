Wisconsin Supreme Court hears arguments in regulator bias case spawned by power line

The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments Monday in a case stemming from a power line dispute that could have sweeping implications for regulators, judges and other public officials.

The high court is being asked to decide if a former utility regulator’s personal relationships could invalidate the permit for a controversial power line being built in southwest Wisconsin.

Opponents of the line have sought to question former Public Service Commissioner Mike Huebsch about communications — some using an encrypted messaging app — with utility lobbyists and his eventual attempt to land a job with one of the utilities behind the $492 million project.

Those facts, they say, create an appearance of bias, which a circuit court judge presiding over the permit review ruled would be enough to throw out the permit decision.

Huebsch and his allies argued the power line opponents cast unfounded suspicion on his motives and are now trying to conduct a fishing expedition for evidence to back up their claims.

“They’ve hit every lake in Wisconsin. They’ve used every lure in their tackle box and they’ve caught nothing,” Huebsch's attorney Ryan Walsh said. “We ask you to declare an end to this open season, and more than that to declare that they never had a valid license in the first place.”

'People know people'

The court’s conservative majority appeared sympathetic to arguments that adjudicators should enjoy a presumption of impartiality and that it’s possible to set aside personal relationships when deciding cases before them.

“You are conflating appearance of impropriety with actual due process violations,” said Chief Justice Annette Ziegler. “Think of judges in small towns. People know people.”

Justice Brian Hagedorn noted he is in a fantasy football league with a former clerk who's argued cases before the Supreme Court.

“This is a dramatic intrusion,” Hagedorn said. “If somebody asked for my phone records with my former clerk because we had an opportunity to talk about a case, which of course we never have, that really does seem to be Pandora’s box.”

Justice Patience Roggensack questioned how Huebsch’s application to work for Dairyland Power, one of the transmission line owners, amounted to an irregularity.

“He should maybe have not gotten another job?” she asked. “I’m really a bit amazed by the devotion of people who serve on commissions like the PSC. … I can understand that after a particular amount of time they’d want to get off.”

The court’s liberal justices, who opposed the court’s decision to hear the case, focused on the question of whether subpoenas — such as the one seeking Huebsch's testimony — must first be challenged at the circuit court level.

Construction continues

The case stems from a challenge to the PSC’s 2019 approval of the 102-mile line between Dubuque, Iowa, and Middleton known as Cardinal-Hickory Creek.

In an effort to block construction, the Driftless Area Land Conservancy and Wisconsin Wildlife Federation — along with Dane County and other local governments — sued the PSC, claiming the commission’s vote was tainted by the appearance of bias, citing Huebsch’s service on an advisory board for the regional grid operator, MISO, which supported construction of the line.

Opponents later discovered, through separate federal court challenges, that Huebsch traded dozens of messages with utility executives while the case was in front of the PSC and later applied to be CEO of Dairyland, a job he didn’t get.

Agreeing that the evidence created an “appearance of bias,” Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost ordered Huebsch to submit to questioning and allow opponents to inspect his personal phone for encrypted messages, which line opponents described as prohibited “ex parte” communications that should have been disclosed.

Huebsch, a former state legislator and member of former Gov. Scott Walker’s cabinet, says they were purely personal correspondences with old friends.

Opponents gave up on the phone records after Huebsch appealed but later issued a second subpoena demanding Huebsch testify in court.

Huebsch then asked the Supreme Court to block the subpoena and overturn Frost’s “appearance of bias” standard.

While the high court has not been asked to weigh in directly on the Cardinal-Hickory Creek permit, attorney Howard Learner says Huebsch is using the appeals courts “to hijack a circuit court’s determination” and “bootstrap” the issue of subpoenas into an attack on the due process standard.

Meanwhile, construction of the line continues even as a federal judge has said the line cannot cross the Mississippi River as planned.

“More than two years after the permit decision … we still haven’t had a hearing on the merits,” Learner said.

National implications

The case has drawn comments from more than half a dozen third parties, including utilities, clean energy organizations and pro-business groups who say a ruling for power line opponents could harm the state’s business climate.

The National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, which represents state utility commissions, argued Huebsch’s activities were standard practice for regulators.

Attorney Lane Ruhland said “literally every state and federal commissioner” he has known in his 31 years representing NARUC has been friends with employees of utilities that appear before them.

“Most PSC employees that leave public service pre-retirement, like Huebsch, continue to work in the utility space,” Ruhland wrote. “It is not uncommon for them to eventually work directly for or represent, or consult with, companies or associations that participate in PSC proceedings.”

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce wrote that allowing special-interest groups to challenge agency decisions “by raising vague allegations of bias” that lead to “invasive discovery into the decision-makers’ personal lives” would have a chilling effect on key votes.

Attorneys for the PSC say Frost’s ruling ignored the presumption of impartiality and if allowed to stand would create "a new line of attack" against commission decisions, “allowing future petitioners to drive a proverbial truck through what the Legislature intended to be a very narrow exception.”

“Public officials will be handcuffed,” attorney Christianne Whiting told the court. “They may not want to participate in public service at all.”

