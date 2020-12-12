Wisconsin Supreme Court hearing on Donald Trump's election challenge features heated rhetoric

The issue became controversial after the April statewide election, when clerks in Dane and Milwaukee counties told voters they could cast their ballots as "indefinitely confined" due to the COVID-19 pandemic, therefore evading the photo ID requirement.

In the spring, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ordered those clerks to stop issuing the guidance that was different from the WEC guidance, which states "indefinitely confined status is for each individual voter to make based upon their current circumstances," but the status is not to be used simply as a means of avoiding the voter ID requirement.

The court's order has remained in effect ever since, including for the November presidential election.

Karofsky blasted the Trump campaign for relying upon Facebook posts of voters out in the community as evidence some voters allegedly don't qualify as "indefinitely confined."

Rebecca Bradley also appeared skeptical of the Trump's campaign's request to toss out the 28,000 ballots of "indefinitely confined" voters.