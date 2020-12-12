Wisconsin Supreme Court hearing on Donald Trump's election challenge features heated rhetoric

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is expected to hand down its final ruling soon in one of President Donald Trump's last remaining election challenges after a rare Saturday hearing that featured heated rhetoric, particularly from liberal-backed justices, and a few of the conservative-supported justices open to at least some of Trump's arguments that local elections officials didn't follow state law.
Justices will need to issue a ruling swiftly because Wisconsin's 10 presidential electors are set to vote for President-elect Joe Biden on Monday.
Saturday's hearing from the court also came as a federal judge in Milwaukee dismissed another one of Trump's lawsuits seeking to overturn Wisconsin's presidential election result. U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig, a Trump appointee, dismissed Trump's federal lawsuit asking the court to order the Republican-controlled Legislature to name Trump the winner over Biden. The judge said Trump's arguments “fail as a matter of law and fact.”
Trump and his allies have suffered numerous defeats in court over the past week as they have attempted a litany of legal attempts to override the will of the people and overturn the presidential election. On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit from the state of Texas seeking to overturn the election results in Wisconsin and three other battleground states, and a Milwaukee County reserve judge handed Trump a defeat in his Wisconsin circuit court election challenge the high court is hearing at noon.
Official results in Wisconsin show Biden winning the state by more than 20,600 votes, a thin margin nearly identical to Trump's victory in 2016.
Saturday's hearing showcased an lines of questioning and acerbic talk, particularly from liberal-backed Justices Rebecca Dallet and Jill Karofksy who appeared dismayed at Trump's election challenge, yet the hearing also demonstrated that the court's conservative-backed members are at least open to some of Trump's arguments that clerks, and therefore voters, in Dane and Milwaukee counties followed erroneous election guidance.
Karofsky, who joined the court in August, came out swinging early on in the oral argument against Trump attorney Jim Troupis, particularly against Trump's decision to only target voters in Wisconsin's two largest and most Democratic counties: Dane and Milwaukee. Among the ballots Troupis wants thrown out include his own.
"This lawsuit, Mr. Troupis, smacks of racism, and I do not know how you can come before this court and possibly ask us for a remedy that is unheard of in American history," Karofsky said. "This is not normal."
Dallet also questioned Troupis why Trump didn't bring up his concerns during the 2016 election. Troupis said Trump wasn't an aggrieved party then.
In Trump's case before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, his attorneys are attempting to throw out about 221,000 ballots in heavily Democratic Dane and Milwaukee counties based on the argument that election officials there relied upon erroneous interpretations of state election law in determining which ballots should be counted.
Karofsky charged that Trump's request to throw out hundreds of thousands of ballots was "shameful," and that "you want us to overturn this election so your king can stay in power. This is so un-American."
The Trump campaign has focused its efforts on those two counties despite the fact many of their allegations, if true, would have occurred across the state. The guidance elections officials in those two counties followed was consistent with guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, the agency created by the Legislature to advise local officials on matters of election administration.
The challenged ballots include in-person absentee ballots in which the voter did not submit a separate written application; absentee ballots in which the address on the envelope was incomplete or filled in by a clerk; absentee ballots cast by voters who identified themselves as “indefinitely confined”; and absentee ballots collected at Madison’s “Democracy in the Park” event.
For the most part, the guidance followed in this year's presidential election was the same guidance adhered to in 2016, when Trump won. On Friday, a reserve judge in Milwaukee County Circuit Court sided with Biden, ruling that election officials followed the law, affirming Biden's win.
Still, conservatives on the court, particularly Chief Justice Patience Roggensack and Justices Annette Ziegler and Rebecca Bradley, appeared to welcome some of the Trump campaign's arguments that Madison's Democracy in the Park event, as well as clerks filling in absentee ballot witness address information, was unlawful.
But the conservatives also questioned how they could fairly disqualify ballots only in the two counties where Trump sought a recount and not other counties where the same procedures were followed.
Biden attorney John Devaney said tossing any ballots in just those two counties would be a violation of the Constitution's equal protection clause.
Both Rebecca Bradley and Ziegler questioned an attorney representing the Wisconsin Elections Commission which law the commission relied upon in issuing guidance allowing local election officials to fill in missing witness address information on absentee ballot envelopes.
"So when you must have a witness verify that you are who you say you are, and that you live where you say you live, is it too much to ask that that witness put down their address such that they could be found if necessary?" Ziegler said. "Isn’t that just what the statutes require? They don’t require any action by the clerk, right?"
Support Local Journalism
Roth argued state law doesn't specifically dictate absentee ballot witness need to fill in their full address.
Roggensack said she was particularly concerned about the city of Madison's Democracy in the Park event, which she worried may constitute unlawful early in-person absentee voting. Under state law, early in-person voting was only allowed to take place for the last two weeks before the presidential election.
The event, held Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, before the in-person voting window, was an opportunity for absentee voters to safely drop off their completed ballots with election officials at any of Madison’s 206 city parks and get them witnessed if need be.
Roggensack suggested the fact some Democracy in the Park participants got their ballots witnessed by city clerk volunteers equated the practice with early in-person voting.
Roth, however, said the fact such voters received their ballots in the mail ahead of time was a key distinction that separates Democracy in the Park from early in-person absentee voting, and therefore makes it legal. He also said not all voters at Democracy in the Park events got their ballots witnessed by volunteers there, and instead only dropped their ballots off.
One of the other major issues that came up during the hearing was voters who cast their ballots as "indefinitely confined," a distinction any voter can self-certify to (without needing a doctor's note, for instance).
State law allows voters to certify themselves as indefinitely confined due to age, physical illness, infirmity or disability, and in doing so are allowed to vote without a photo ID. The Trump campaign is challenging ballots from voters in Dane and Milwaukee counties who cast their ballots under this distinction, contending that many of them really weren't "indefinitely confined."
The issue became controversial after the April statewide election, when clerks in Dane and Milwaukee counties told voters they could cast their ballots as "indefinitely confined" due to the COVID-19 pandemic, therefore evading the photo ID requirement.
In the spring, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ordered those clerks to stop issuing the guidance that was different from the WEC guidance, which states "indefinitely confined status is for each individual voter to make based upon their current circumstances," but the status is not to be used simply as a means of avoiding the voter ID requirement.
The court's order has remained in effect ever since, including for the November presidential election.
Karofsky blasted the Trump campaign for relying upon Facebook posts of voters out in the community as evidence some voters allegedly don't qualify as "indefinitely confined."
Rebecca Bradley also appeared skeptical of the Trump's campaign's request to toss out the 28,000 ballots of "indefinitely confined" voters.
"The problem with that that I see is that there are people who were probably legitimately and in accordance with the law, indefinitely confined, and so that would require the court to toss those ballots as well," she said. "I don’t see anything in the record that would enable us to discern between the ballots that might have been cast not in accordance with the indefinitely confined statute and those that were."
Following the circuit court's ruling on Friday, the Trump campaign appealed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take the case, which it accepted and put on the fast track. Last week, the high court rejected a request from the Trump campaign to bypass lower court and immediately take up the case. The court opted for the circuit court to adjudicate it first.
The case represents an unusual plea for the courts to invalidate swaths of ballots deemed legal by multiple authorities by essentially changing the rules of the election after it has occurred.
Legal experts have said the court would be highly unlikely to invalidate ballots after the election if voters were following the rules told to them by officials. If the court made any determination that changed the interpretation of existing election law, which is possible, it would likely apply to only future elections as to not disenfranchise voters.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court consists of four conservative-backed members and three liberals, although one of the conservatives, Justice Brian Hagedorn, has proved to be a swing vote on the court. Last week, Hagedorn broke with his conservative colleagues who wanted the high court to immediately take up the case.
Also Saturday, former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a federal case she lost in Wisconsin seeking to order the GOP-controlled Legislature to declare Trump the winner. Powell has lost similar cases in Georgia and Arizona.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
