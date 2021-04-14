Wisconsin Supreme Court finds previous DHS order limiting indoor public gatherings invalid

The Wisconsin Supreme Court dealt another blow to the state's pandemic mitigation measures Wednesday, ruling that a state emergency order limiting indoor public gatherings was improperly enacted and therefore not valid.

The state's highest court upheld a previous ruling from the Court of Appeals that found the emergency order, issued by then state health secretary Andrea Palm in October, should have gone through the state's administrative rule making process. It did not and therefore should be overturned, the court ruled, 4-3.

The decisions favors the Wisconsin Tavern League, which filed suit against the order limiting indoor capacity to 25% or 10 people, depending on the establishment.

Justice Pat Roggensack wrote the majority opinion, joined by fellow conservative Justices Anette Ziegler and Rebecca Bradley. Justice Brian Hagedorn filed a consenting opinion. Liberal Justices Ann Walsh Bradley, Rebecca Dallet and Jill Karofksy filed a dissenting opinion.

The ruling immediately lifts capacity restrictions for bars and restaurants throughout the state, though does not preclude local governments from enacting their own.