Officials defend Wisconsin COVID-19 response in lawsuit brief

Backers argued the Legislature lacks the legal authority to bring a suit to begin with and that DHS has broad powers to respond to the current crisis. Lawmakers, they argued in one filing, could instead spearhead legislation to "address the defects it now finds in the Department's Order" rather than taking the issue to court.

While lawmakers gave themselves the ability in the December 2018 lame-duck laws to allow a committee to intervene on its behalf in litigation, the Constitution and state statutes still don't allow the Legislature to initiate lawsuits, attorneys for the unions alleged.

It wasn't until Tuesday afternoon, after the unions filed their motion, that members of the Joint Committee on Legislative Organization were asked to vote by paper ballot to give Republican legislative leaders the ability to "represent the interests of the Legislature and continue to be authorized to speak for and defend the State’s interest" in the current case.

Brought by representatives of the Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association, Madison Teachers Inc., SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 998, members in their separate motion to intervene argued the case's outcome will "intimately affect all of the Union members and the people they care for and love."