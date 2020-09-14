Wisconsin Supreme Court denies Green Party presidential candidate ballot access

The court didn't address the core legal issues presented in the case, with the court's opinion stating there simply wasn't enough time for it to do so without upending the election.

"In this case the court realistically does not have even a 'precious little' amount of time to reach a decision and potentially grant any form of relief that would be feasible," the opinion states.

Local clerks in charge of elections have hoped the court-imposed delay didn't last long enough to prevent them from delivering nearly 1 million ballots on time.

"The court should have made a decision by now," Hawkins said in a statement. "We want a decision today to put us on the ballot. We want the absentee ballot process to proceed without further delay."

On Thursday, the state Supreme Court temporarily suspended the mailing of absentee ballots as the court weighs whether to order the Green Party presidential ticket be added to the ballot. The court wanted to gather more information before it decides what to do next.

Municipal clerks in charge of administering elections will soon be running up against Thursday's state deadline to send out requested absentee ballots to registered voters and Saturday's federal deadline for ballots to be mailed to military and overseas voters.