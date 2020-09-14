Wisconsin Supreme Court denies ballot access to Green Party presidential candidate

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected the Green Party's request to place presidential candidate Howie Hawkins on the state's slate, giving local clerks the go-ahead to begin sending out absentee ballots to voters.

The 4-3 decision — which had conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn joining the court's three liberals to form a majority — found it was too late for Hawkins to be added, citing the "very short deadlines" and "the fact that the 2020 fall general election has essentially begun."

"It is too late to grant petitioners any form of relief that would be feasible and that would not cause confusion and undue damage to both the Wisconsin electors who want to vote and the other candidates in all of the various races on the general election ballot," wrote the majority.

The Monday decision lifts an earlier court directive last week, which barred clerks around the state from mailing out absentee ballots as justices considered the case. It also saved clerks from having to reprint hundreds of thousands of new ballots over the next few days.