Wisconsin Supreme Court declines to take up Trump lawsuit challenging election results

The Wisconsin Supreme Court handed a defeat to President Donald Trump on Thursday, declining to take up his case challenging Wisconsin's election results but leaving the door open for Trump to file his challenge in circuit court.
The court voted 4-3 to deny review of the case, with one of the court's conservative-backed members, Justice Brian Hagedorn, joining the court's three liberals in the decision.
The three other conservative-backed members on the court, Chief Justice Patience Roggensack, Annette Ziegler and Rebecca Bradley dissented.
In its order on Thursday, the Supreme Court denied the Trump campaign's request to have the Supreme Court bypass the lower courts and take the case directly, as it has done for a variety of high-profile cases. But the court's denial doesn't prevent the Trump campaign from filing suit in circuit court, where state law says election disputes should begin.
Once out of circuit court, the case could potentially come back to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, but it's unlikely how there would be enough time. The deadline for each state to confirm which electors will cast their state's votes in the Electoral College is Dec. 8 this year, also known as the "Safe Harbor" deadline.
Supreme Court justices noted Trump's case against the election results contains a multitude of facts that would need to be verified in court, likely a time-consuming process.
There are still a number of other lawsuits in state and federal court that could potentially be determined on a faster timeline. Trump filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin on Wednesday asking that the Republican-controlled Legislature be given the authority to determine Wisconsin's election results.
Other lawsuits brought by Trump allies are pending in the state Supreme Court and in federal court, but face an uphill climb to see any results. Both liberal and conservative attorneys have said courts would be unlikely to order any substantial changes to an election result after it has occurred if there wasn't any substantial evidence of widespread voter fraud.
State elections officials have consistently maintained Wisconsin's elections saw no widespread fraud, and were conducted according to the law.
The court's three liberals didn't include any written explanation of their decision to deny review of the case, however, Hagedorn did, writing that the Supreme Court would do well to follow the state law that directs circuit courts to be the first to hear election challenges.
"Following this law is not disregarding our duty, as some of my colleagues suggest," Hagedorn said. "It is following the law. We do well as a judicial body to abide by time-tested judicial norms, even—and maybe especially—in high-profile cases. Following the law governing challenges to election results is no threat to the rule of law."
Hagedorn said Trump's court filings are heavy on fact-based allegations, something that circuit courts — not the Wisconsin Supreme Court — are designed to adjudicate. Once the facts are proved in a lower court is when the Supreme Court could step in to determine questions of law.
"The parties clearly disagree on some basic factual issues, supported at times by competing affidavits," Hagedorn said. "I do not know how we could address all the legal issues raised in the petition without sorting through these matters, a task we are neither well-positioned nor institutionally designed to do."
On Tuesday, Trump petitioned the state Supreme Court to take up his case requesting the court throw out 221,000 ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties deemed legal by municipal, county and state officials.
The lawsuit asked the court to nullify Gov. Tony Evers' certification of the presidential election result and exclude vast swaths of ballots amounting to more than a quarter of the votes cast in the two counties. The challenged ballots include in-person absentee ballots without an associated written application, incomplete and altered absentee ballots, indefinitely confined absentee ballots and ballots collected at Madison’s Democracy in the Park event.
