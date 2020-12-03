Wisconsin Supreme Court declines to take up Trump lawsuit challenging election results

There are still a number of other lawsuits in state and federal court that could potentially be determined on a faster timeline. Trump filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin on Wednesday asking that the Republican-controlled Legislature be given the authority to determine Wisconsin's election results.

Other lawsuits brought by Trump allies are pending in the state Supreme Court and in federal court, but face an uphill climb to see any results. Both liberal and conservative attorneys have said courts would be unlikely to order any substantial changes to an election result after it has occurred if there wasn't any substantial evidence of widespread voter fraud.

State elections officials have consistently maintained Wisconsin's elections saw no widespread fraud, and were conducted according to the law.

The court's three liberals didn't include any written explanation of their decision to deny review of the case, however, Hagedorn did, writing that the Supreme Court would do well to follow the state law that directs circuit courts to be the first to hear election challenges.