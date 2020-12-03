Wisconsin Supreme Court declines to hear Trump lawsuit seeking to overturn election

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But the bench's remaining conservative justices argued that court had jurisdiction over the matter and an obligation to decide the case on its merits quickly. Chief Justice Pat Roggensack suggested the circuit court could begin fact-finding efforts and report back to the justices, while the Supreme Court could still grant the request for review.

"By denying this petition, and requiring both the factual questions and legal questions be resolved first by a circuit court, four justices of this court are ignoring that there are significant time constraints that may preclude our deciding significant legal issues that cry out for resolution by the Wisconsin Supreme Court," she added.

The campaign could still file a lawsuit in circuit court. A campaign spokeswoman didn't immediately return a request for comment.

The lawsuit homed in on different categories of votes cast in the presidential election, including the 17,271 ballots that Madison voters returned to poll workers at the city's two Democracy in the Park events earlier this fall; and the around 28,000 ballots cast by voters who the Trump campaign argued improperly claimed they were "indefinitely confined" and therefore not subject to the voter ID requirement.