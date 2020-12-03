Wisconsin Supreme Court declines to hear Trump lawsuit seeking to overturn election

A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Thursday it won't take up a lawsuit from President Donald Trump seeking to invalidate thousands of votes in two heavily Democratic counties.
Justices ruled 4-3 to reject the petition, with conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn siding with the court's three liberal justices to refuse to hear the case.
Filed earlier this week after Wisconsin completed its partial presidential recount and officials certified the state's presidential results, the lawsuit aimed to toss out some 220,000 ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties, accounting for many of the same absentee votes the Trump campaign targeted in its recount challenges.
The suit sought to bypass the lower courts and obtain a ruling directly from the state's highest court, where conservatives have a 4-3 majority. Trump lost the state to President-elect Joe Biden by less than 1 percentage point.
Hagedorn, frequently a swing vote on the seven-member court, wrote in his concurrence that while he understands "the impulse to immediately address the legal questions presented by this petition," state statutes dictate a legal challenge begin in circuit court.
"We do well as a judicial body to abide by time-tested judicial norms, even—and maybe especially—in high-profile cases," he continued. "Following the law governing challenges to election results is no threat to the rule of law. I join the court’s denial of the petition for original action so that the petitioners may promptly exercise their right to pursue these claims in the manner prescribed by the legislature."
Support Local Journalism
But the bench's remaining conservative justices argued that court had jurisdiction over the matter and an obligation to decide the case on its merits quickly. Chief Justice Pat Roggensack suggested the circuit court could begin fact-finding efforts and report back to the justices, while the Supreme Court could still grant the request for review.
"By denying this petition, and requiring both the factual questions and legal questions be resolved first by a circuit court, four justices of this court are ignoring that there are significant time constraints that may preclude our deciding significant legal issues that cry out for resolution by the Wisconsin Supreme Court," she added.
The campaign could still file a lawsuit in circuit court. A campaign spokeswoman didn't immediately return a request for comment.
The lawsuit homed in on different categories of votes cast in the presidential election, including the 17,271 ballots that Madison voters returned to poll workers at the city's two Democracy in the Park events earlier this fall; and the around 28,000 ballots cast by voters who the Trump campaign argued improperly claimed they were "indefinitely confined" and therefore not subject to the voter ID requirement.
It also challenged the 170,000 ballots that were cast in Dane and Milwaukee counties during the two-week early, in-person voting period, which the Trump campaign argues should have been accompanied by a written request for a ballot; as well as ballots with return envelopes that election workers added missing information to, such as a witness zip code. That practice that has been in place for a dozen elections (including the 2016 presidential) and was based off of guidance from former Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel.
The court's court order came a day after Trump's campaign filed a second, federal lawsuit challenging the election results. Filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Milwaukee, Trump's attorneys are seeking to allow the Republican-controlled Legislature to pick the state's presidential electors.
Sign-up here for the Campaign Notes newsletter to get important Wisconsin politics updates in your inbox each Thursday, now through Election Day.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.