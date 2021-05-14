Wisconsin Supreme Court declines to adopt Republican-backed redistricting rules

Even though Republicans currently control both chambers, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has the power to veto any map passed by the Legislature. Most expect courts to have the final say. Keeping any lawsuits in the state Supreme Court, as the rule change proposes, would seem to favor conservatives, given the current makeup of the court.

Nonpartisan redistricting advocates applauded the decision.

"The state Supreme Court has made the right decision in denying the effort to rig the map-drawing process through a ridiculously partisan proposed rule," said Fair Elections Project director Sachin Chheda. "The legislature should now commit to an open, honest, transparent and fair process to draw and approve the district maps for the next decade. The people deserve nothing less."