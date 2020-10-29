Wisconsin Supreme Court declines to address ballot issues in northeastern Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday declined to take up a request from clerks in two northeastern counties to allow them to fill in a ballot misprint on as many as 13,500 ballots, which could cause delays in reporting results on Election Day.

The Supreme Court, in a 4-3 ruling handed down by the court's conservative-backed justices, denied the request from Outagamie and Calumet counties to take up the case on an emergency basis, meaning clerks in the affected jurisdictions will need to duplicate thousands of ballots with misprints or count all ballots, including nonproblematic ones, by hand.

The conservative-backed justices didn't offer an explanation for why they didn't take up the case, however, conservative-backed Chief Justice Patience Roggensack in a concurring opinion assured voters their ballots will be counted.

"Wisconsinites have a fundamental right to vote," Roggensack said. "Therefore, a vote legally cast and received by the time the polls close on Election Day must be counted if the ballot expresses the will of the voter."

Roggensack's comments are likely in response to concerns from officials in Outagamie and Calumet counties that they may end up missing the state's 4 p.m. deadline the day after the election to count all ballots.