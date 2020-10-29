Wisconsin Supreme Court declines to address ballot issues in northeastern Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday declined to take up a request from clerks in two northeastern counties to allow them to fill in a ballot misprint on as many as 13,500 ballots, which could cause delays in reporting results on Election Day.
The Supreme Court, in a 4-3 ruling handed down by the court's conservative-backed justices, denied the request from Outagamie and Calumet counties to take up the case on an emergency basis, meaning clerks in the affected jurisdictions will need to duplicate thousands of ballots with misprints or count all ballots, including nonproblematic ones, by hand.
The conservative-backed justices didn't offer an explanation for why they didn't take up the case, however, conservative-backed Chief Justice Patience Roggensack in a concurring opinion assured voters their ballots will be counted.
"Wisconsinites have a fundamental right to vote," Roggensack said. "Therefore, a vote legally cast and received by the time the polls close on Election Day must be counted if the ballot expresses the will of the voter."
Roggensack's comments are likely in response to concerns from officials in Outagamie and Calumet counties that they may end up missing the state's 4 p.m. deadline the day after the election to count all ballots.
Outagamie and Calumet county officials asked the Supreme Court earlier this week to allow them to fill in a ballot misprint on as many as 13,500 ballots making them unreadable to voting machines regardless of candidate or office.
The printing error — a scratch no wider than a fingernail on a timing mark at the edge of the ballot — means local elections officials in the affected municipalities will need to make duplicate copies of the affected ballots on Election Day in order to feed them through the tabulating machines, a time-consuming process that practically guarantees counting ballots in those jurisdictions will be delayed.
State law requires defective ballots to be remade by the clerks so the machines can read them. Elections officials have expressed concern that mistakes could be made when duplicating voters’ marks from one ballot to another.
Unofficial election results in Wisconsin may already take longer due to the surge in absentee voting brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, since elections officials in most polling places will need to juggle counting absentee votes while assisting in-person voters.
The timing marks, located at the periphery of the ballot, are meant to instruct the voting machine on how to align the ballots so that they are properly counted.
The Fox Valley is a critical region to President Donald Trump’s re-election bid. In 2016, Trump won Outagamie County with 53% of the vote, and in 2018, former Republican Gov. Scott Walker got 54% of the vote there.
