Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice decries anti-Semitic attacks on colleagues

It also comes on the heels of misogynistic and anti-Semitic comments made toward state Supreme Court Justices Jill Karofsky and Rebecca Dallet, two of the court’s three liberal members, in the days after they also voted against Trump’s attempts to toss out hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin voters’ ballots, according to the Times of Israel.

The newspaper quoted online comments calling Karofsky “hooked-nosed” and a “terrorist” who should “have a massive fatal heart attack on live TV.” Another online commenter called Dallet a “traitor” and said “the best case scenario for you is that you actually get a trial. When the people rise up that won’t happen.”

The Times of Israel also noted The Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi publication, referred to the justices as “an elite Jew sitting next to another Jew determining the course of our government.”

Reached for comment Friday, Sachin Chheda, a campaign spokesman for both justices, referred to statements he made to the Times of Israel.