Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates trade attacks over corruption allegations

But Karofsky, a former Dane County deputy district attorney, refused to apologize, saying: "Dan Kelly, I'm not going to be bullied by you."

Fallone, who largely didn't engage in the pair's cross-talk during the debate, later chided their interactions during his closing arguments, saying he'd been thanked "for trying to keep politics out of the race" and focusing on his principles.

"There may be people in this room or watching who are happy or contended with the display that we've seen between my two opponents," Fallone, who also ran for the Court in 2013, said. "There may be people around the state of Wisconsin who are happy to see our Supreme Court elections descend to this level. If there are, I've never met them."

Fallone and Karofsky during the forum also voiced their support for a recusal rule for state Supreme Court justices and others, while Kelly said he's "always open" to looking at changes, though he cautioned against embracing an overhaul "that has the potential to create more political mischief."