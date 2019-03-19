Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Brian Hagedorn and Lisa Neubauer say actions their critics have labeled as partisan won't affect their judgment on the court.
In a debate Tuesday between the two candidates hosted by the Milwaukee Bar Association, the liberal-backed Neubauer, who has received criticism for appearing with her daughter at a climate change rally against President Donald Trump's environmental policies, said she wasn't there for politics.
Rather, she said she was there to support her daughter, state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, who she said was working at the event, a People's Climate March.
"I did not view it as a partisan activity in any way," Lisa Neubauer said. "It was about climate change. So I don’t have any apologies for doing that and supporting my daughter."
Her comments were prompted by criticism from the conservative-backed Hagedorn, who said he has never nor ever would attend a political rally outside of a campaign setting, as Neubauer vowed as well. Hagedorn said Neubauer's attendance at the rally shows she could not be an impartial judge.
For her part, Neubauer tore into Hagedorn for anti-LGBT views he posted on his personal blog more than a decade ago and the fact he helped found and continues to sit on the board of a Christian academy that bans faculty, students and students' parents from being in same-sex relationships.
Hagedorn, when asked whether he'd recuse himself from cases involving LGBT issues, said he wouldn't and said he has never let his personal views affect his judicial opinions.
"I always treat everyone with dignity and respect," he said. "I will apply the law as it's written to everyone. There's no reason for me to recuse because I'm not running on my personal views on anything."
Hagedorn, who has characterized criticism of his LGBT views as attacks on his faith, said people should not vote for or against him on the basis of his beliefs.
"I have never put my personal moral views, or my personal religious views front and center in this race," Hagedorn said.
He said the fact that Neubauer has highlighted his views shows she is biased.
Neubauer said showcasing his views is not an attack but rather information that should demonstrate to voters why he can't be trusted to be impartial on the state's highest court.
Hagedorn and Neubauer face off April 2 to replace outgoing liberal-backed Justice Shirley Abrahamson for a 10-year term on the court. If the liberal-backed Neubauer wins election, it could give liberals a chance to take control of the court in 2020.