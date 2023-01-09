Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates pledge to uphold rule of law

The stakes couldn't be higher for both major political parties in the upcoming Wisconsin Supreme Court election this spring, but the candidates running for that seat pledged Monday to check their politics at the door if elected to the state's high court in April.

The four candidates are running for the seat held by departing conservative Justice Patience Roggensack in a race that will decide the ideological balance of the state's high court, which currently holds a narrow 4-3 conservative majority.

Speaking at a WisPolitics.com forum in Madison on Monday, the two liberal candidates in the race — Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell and Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz — took aim at the Wisconsin Supreme Court's adoption of GOP-drawn legislative maps last year, as well as the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last summer overturning Roe v. Wade.

The two conservative candidates in the race are former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly and Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow. All four will meet in the Feb. 21 primary, with the two receiving the most votes moving on to the April 4 election.

Protasiewicz, who has served as a circuit court judge since 2014 and currently presides over Milwaukee County's family court, said she decided to run to after watching "right-wing partisans hijack our Supreme Court."

"Wisconsinites deserve a court where there is not a thumb on the scale," Protasiewicz said. "Wisconsinites deserve a court where the outcomes are not preordained.”

Mitchell serves as the presiding judge of Dane County's juvenile division. He also oversees Dane County's High Risk Drug Court program, which provides connections to treatment and mental health services to adults with substance abuse problems who are facing criminal charges.

"Any judge to comes to the case with a predetermined idea already should recuse himself or herself from the process because the fairness of our system is at stake, the integrity of the court system is at stake," Mitchell said when asked about recusals.

Kelly, who was appointed to the high court by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2016, but lost the seat to liberal Justice Jill Karofsky in the 2020 election, said "politics is poison to the work of the court."

Dorow, who received praise for her handling of a recent trial for a man convicted of killing six people by driving his SUV through a Waukesha Christmas parade in 2021, said Wisconsinites "need and deserve a justice who will uphold the rule of law, protect our constitutional rights and not inject their political bias by legislating from the bench.”

Roggensack endorsed Dorow on Monday, whom she called "a leader amongst judges in our state."

"Judge Dorow knows the proper role of a judge is to say what the law is — not what it ought to be," Roggensack said.

The winner of the April 4 election will secure a 10-year term on the court and play a decisive role in upcoming cases that may include the legality of Wisconsin's near-complete 1849 abortion ban, fights over legislative redistricting and the power of the executive branch in administering laws.

On the topic of redistricting, Protasiewicz did not mince words when discussing the state Supreme Court's decision to follow a "least change" approach when adopting the state's 10-year political boundaries last year. Those maps have helped Republicans hold near unbreakable majorities in the state Legislature.

"The maps are rigged, bottom line," Protasiewicz said.

“I think when someone tells you what their values are in an answer to a legal question, they’re telling you how they’re likely to decide a case,” Kelly said.

Dorrow declined to prejudge any pending redistricting challenges that may come before the court.

“Any time I, as an African American in judicial spaces, hear the term least change approach, it just brings up all kinds of past trauma," Mitchell said. “Least change approach always means the same, it always means wait, it always means never and it always means more pressure and more pain for folks who don’t have horses in the political process.”

State Supreme Court races are nominally nonpartisan, but they are run in an intensely partisan fashion, with political parties and outside groups spending large sums to back their preferred candidates. The races have become even more significant with a Democratic governor and Republican-controlled Legislature consistently clashing over major issues that often end up before the court.

Spending by outside groups on state Supreme Court races has ballooned over the years, climbing from a little over $27,000 in 2003 to more than $5 million in 2020, according to Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, an organization that tracks campaign spending.

Asked to name the worst U.S. Supreme Court ruling, both Mitchell and Protasiewicz pointed to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Kelly named the 2005 Kelo v. New London eminent domain case that provided local governments more power to take property in order to generate tax revenue. Dorrow did not cite a specific case.