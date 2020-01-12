Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates make case to voters

But for Kelly, Karofsky and Fallone, the stakes are more than that.

Kelly, who was appointed to the court in 2016 by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker to replace retiring Justice David Prosser Jr., said serving a full term would help ensure the court remains faithful to the state and U.S. Constitutions. Karofsky said a term would mean steering the court away from what she views as perceived corruption by Kelly. And Fallone argues he would bring intellectual diversity to the court and would help mend the scars caused by its increased partisanship.

‘Textual originalism’

Kelly, who is facing voters for the first time this year, said his judicial philosophy makes him best qualified for the court.

“For me, it’s a very straightforward issue,” Kelly told the Wisconsin State Journal. “This is about being faithful to the Constitution, the Constitution as it is actually written, not as we might wish it to be written, but as it was actually adopted and maintained by the people of Wisconsin.”

Kelly, who is supported by conservatives, describes his judicial philosophy as “textual originalism,” meaning he looks for the original public meaning of the text of the law or the state or U.S. Constitution or their amendments when they were adopted.