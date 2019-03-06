Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brian Hagedorn said Wednesday he won't guarantee stepping down from future cases about Act 10, the 2011 law that reduced the power of public sector labor unions, even though he had a role in drafting it.
Hagedorn, speaking to a panel of journalists at an event hosted by the Milwaukee Press Club and WisPolitics.com, said recusal would depend on the situation, such as whether the Legislature were to amend the controversial law, in which case it would be different than the one he helped draft.
"It's hard for me to just say in the abstract," Hagedorn said.
Judges can recuse themselves from cases or in other words, step down, when they determine the case may present a conflict of interest.
Conservative-backed Hagedorn, a Wisconsin Appeals Court judge, was chief legal counsel for former Gov. Scott Walker when he had a role in drafting the legislation that would define Walker's political legacy. In addition to reducing the power of labor unions, the law, among other things, ended the practice of union dues being deducted directly from worker paychecks.
Hagedorn questioned whether his opponent, Wisconsin Appeals Court Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer, is always faithful to the law, adding there are some cases where he found Neubauer's "sense of justice was violated."
Hagedorn this year has faced scrutiny over a blog he kept about a decade ago detailing anti-gay views, such as arguing that a U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down a Texas anti-sodomy law could lead to the legalization of bestiality.
He most recently lost the endorsement of the Wisconsin Realtors Association after news broke that he helped found and continues to serve on the board of an academy that reserves the right to dismiss LGBT students and teachers for engaging in homosexual activity, among other things.
Hagedorn Wednesday defended himself, characterizing the reports as attacks on his faith and an assault on people of faith in general. He said he never sought to put his personal views in the forefront of the campaign.
He emphasized there is no religious test for public office, and that he does not think anyone needs to agree with his personal views.
Hagedorn and Neubauer face off for a 10-year term on the court April 2.