Conservative-backed Supreme Court candidate Brian Hagedorn in his first TV ad says he'll "hold people accountable" in the opioid crisis.
Hagedorn and his wife Christina reveal their adopted daughter Lily was born addicted to opiates, and that she had to struggle through withdrawal in her mother's arms.
"Adopting Lily has brought home the opioid crisis and how it affects families in such significant ways," Hagedorn said in the ad. "We need to show compassion, but we also need to hold people accountable, and that’s exactly what I’ll do on the Wisconsin Supreme Court."
A spokesman for Hagedorn said the campaign is spending $50,000 to air the ad in the Milwaukee and Green Bay media markets.
Hagedorn, a Wisconsin appeals court judge, in April will face the liberal-backed Lisa Neubauer, chief justice of the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, to replace the liberal-backed Justice Shirley Abrahamson for a 10-year term on the court.