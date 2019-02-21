In an unusual move, the Wisconsin Realtors Association has pulled its endorsement of conservative-backed Supreme Court candidate Brian Hagedorn following reports revealing the candidate's anti-gay views and actions.
The withdrawal comes from one of the most influential underwriters of conservative state Supreme Court candidates in recent years. The group is now requesting the Hagedorn campaign return its $18,000 donation, which a campaign spokesman said it is processing.
Hagedorn, an appeals court judge, in recent weeks has faced bombshell news reports revealing he kept a blog about a decade ago detailing anti-gay views and that he helped found and continues to serve on the board of an academy that bans gay students and teachers.
Hagedorn has not apologized in light of those reports, but has continued to say he would treat everyone fairly under the law.
Realtors CEO Michael Theo in a statement earlier this week said "recent disclosures regarding past statements and actions" by Hagedorn led to the group rescinding its endorsement.
"The real estate related issues that served as the basis for our endorsement have been overshadowed by other, non-real estate related issues -- issues with which we do not want to be associated and that directly conflict with the principles of our organization and the values of our members," Theo said.
Hagedorn spokesman Stephan Thompson brushed off the development Thursday, characterizing it as another smear by Hagedorn's "liberal" opponent, Wisconsin Chief Appeals Court Judge Lisa Neubauer.
"Madison isn't going to decide who sits on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, the voters are," Thompson said. "Lisa Neubauer and her liberal allies will do anything to take over the court, including attacks on people of faith. Despite Neubauer's smears, Judge Hagedorn will continue to spread his message of defending the rule of law, upholding the constitution, and protecting the public."
The latest episode involving Hagedorn mirrors a similar debacle involving conservative-backed Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley, whose anti-gay college-era writings surfaced in the news media just weeks before the Aprili 2016 election date.
Bradley, who ended up winning in the challenge against liberal-backed candidate JoAnne Kloppenburg, had immediately apologized for her comments.
Hagedorn faces off against Neubauer in April to replace Justice Shirley Abrahamson for a 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.