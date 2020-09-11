Wisconsin Supreme Court action on ballots raises questions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision to halt the mailing of absentee ballots raised concerns that it could cause delays and confusion in the presidential battleground state.

The decision Thursday, 54 days before the Nov. 3 election, was only temporary. However, it's unclear when the court, controlled 4-3 by conservatives, will make a final ruling that will restart the process of sending ballots to voters. Here's a look at what's known so far:

WHAT DID THE COURT DO?

The state Supreme Court ordered an immediate halt to the mailing of absentee ballots to the more-than 1 million voters who had a request on file.

The court also asked for details from the Wisconsin Elections Commission about how many ballots had been requested and mailed already. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, clerks indicated that 380,000 ballots had been sent but that information was incomplete. And clerks indicating in the state's system that ballots had been sent doesn't necessarily mean they're in the mail already.

Any ballots that already went out and that voters complete and send back to the state will be counted. If the court orders a change to the official ballot, voters who already received initial ballots will receive the new one. If the new one is also returned, only it will be counted.