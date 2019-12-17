Wisconsin state troopers contract, including big raise for new recruits, not up for approval

A contract that would give most Wisconsin state troopers a 2% pay increase and include a much larger bump for starting salaries was in jeopardy Tuesday after it wasn't included on a list of raises to be voted on by a Republican-controlled legislative committee.

The Joint Committee on Employment Relations is scheduled to meet Wednesday to approve 2% pay raises in each of the next two years for state employees and workers at the University of Wisconsin System and on the Madison campus. But the troopers' contract, which would include retroactive pay increases of 2% for 2018 and 2019, was not included on the agenda released Tuesday.

Republican senators were concerned about the double-digit percentage increase in pay for starting salaries and wanted more time to review it, said Angela Roidt, spokeswoman for Senate President Roger Roth, R-Appleton. Roidt said she didn't know if the contract would be voted on at a later date.

Roth and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, lead the committee. Vos did not immediately reply to a message seeking comment.