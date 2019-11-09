As the Wisconsin State Patrol begins the process of selecting its 66th recruit class Monday, it has increased its focus on enhancing the diversity of the force, in which about nine of every 10 officers is a white male.
Of the State Patrol's nearly 500 sworn officers — including cadets in the most recent recruit class — 89% are white, 2.6% are black and nearly 92% are male, according to data provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Wisconsin's population is 86% white, 6.4% black, and half female.
According to 2015 U.S. Department of Justice data, racial or ethnic minorities accounted for 27% of local police officers in 2013. African American officers made up about 12% of local police officers in 2013, or about the same as the country's overall population.
"There's certainly an opportunity here as an agency to go out and recruit in those areas," State Patrol Superintendent Anthony Burrell said. "Are we going to get there overnight? No, but we know that the opportunity is there."
Burrell, who has been with the department for almost 30 years and in January was appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers as the State Patrol's first African American superintendent, said a diverse force that reflects the community helps the department best serve the public.
"We want more women to apply, we want people of all cultural backgrounds, of all educational backgrounds," said State Patrol Lt. Nate Henriksen. "Sometimes people will think, 'I don't have any experience in law enforcement' or 'I don't have any criminal justice education,' but you don't necessarily need that."
Burrell, who is president of the National Black State Troopers Coalition, said increased outreach and education in diverse communities, as well as showcasing the many activities carried out by State Patrol officers, could help bring in more racial and ethnic minorities.
The department enforces traffic laws, inspects commercial motor vehicles, and conducts incident management, crash investigations and criminal reconstructions. It also has a SWAT team, pilots, K-9 officers and drone operators.
There are about 50 cadets in the current 65th recruit class, Miller added.
The department also last year relaxed the patrol's requirement of 60 college credits in an effort to boost recruitment. Rather than require potential officers to have at least 60 college credits before they apply, State Patrol officers now have up to five years after being hired to earn a related degree or attain at least 60 credits.
Rob Miller, spokesman with the Department of Transportation, said the State Patrol generally brings in more than 750 applicants annually. About half of those make it to the second phase in the process, which is the physical readiness test. Other components in testing include background checks, interviews and psychological tests.
The recruiting period beginning Monday continues through Jan. 12. With recruitment coincidentally beginning this year on Veterans Day, Burrell noted the department has had success recruiting veterans, who make up about 20% of its officers.
"We're also looking at enhancing our opportunities with our veterans communities," Burrell said. "Men and women who serve this country in the military will certainly understand and know what a paramilitary organization, a police organization, like State Patrol, is about."
Lt. Edward Witkiewicz, who has been with the State Patrol for about 13 years and from 2002 to 2010 served in the U.S. Army, said he never intended to join law enforcement, but he was drawn to the mission and camaraderie.
"We're a paramilitary organization, we have an academy that's tough — physical fitness in the morning, a lot of classroom work during the day," Witkiewicz said. "So we train together, we work out in the field together, we go through incidents together."