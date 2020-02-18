Wisconsin State of the Tribes speech highlights opioid epidemic, clean water initiatives

Forest County Potawatomi Community Chairman Ned Daniels, Jr., called on Wisconsin to continue to “invest in innovative strategies” to combat the opioid epidemic, work to expand broadband internet access and more in the annual State of the Tribes speech Tuesday.
He also urged the state to do more to build "a sustainable future" by addressing climate change and doing more "to ensure there is clean air, water and soil for future generations."
Pushing lawmakers and the state's tribal nations to "work together and collaborate on solutions," Daniels outlined an optimistic outlook for the new year as the state seeks to continue moving forward.
"As we begin this new decade, let us look to the future with hope, optimism and a steadfast determination to continue the pursuit of progress," he told a crowded Assembly chamber.
The first major issue Daniels tackled in his address was the opioid epidemic, an issue he said has "hit especially hard" Native American communities. Saying he was impacted personally by the crisis, he noted he and his wife are currently raising some of their own grandchildren.
Applauding GOP Rep. John Nygren's HOPE (Heroin Opiate Prevention and Education) agenda legislation that seeks to combat the crisis, Daniels thanked lawmakers "for recognizing a one size fits all approach does not apply to substance abuse."
That's especially true in native communities, he said, where individuals seek to provide treatment “while also healing them according to our cultural beliefs.”
Daniels noted that workforce and housing shortages have had a "significant impact" on native communities' government and business operations, and he called for continuing to work on expanding broadband — "one of the tools driving development" — as a way to help.
"We are far more than just owners and operators of casinos," he said.
As he looked to the future, he touted the importance of clean water, air and soil and urged the state to "take steps to address climate change," an issue he said "is something that cannot be ignored."
On water, Daniels commended the Legislature for its $10 million package to safeguard water in the state, legislation that's set to pass through the state Assembly later Tuesday afternoon.
"Ensuring clean, safe water is not a partisan issue," he said.
In addition to state senators and representatives, others in attendance were Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Attorney General Josh Kaul, State Treasurer Sarah Godlweski and Department of Public Instruction head Carolyn Stanford Taylor.
Tuesday's speech was the 16th annual State of the Tribes address. It first began in 2005.
