Wisconsin State of the Tribes speech highlights opioid epidemic, clean water initiatives

Forest County Potawatomi Community Chairman Ned Daniels, Jr., called on Wisconsin to continue to “invest in innovative strategies” to combat the opioid epidemic, work to expand broadband internet access and more in the annual State of the Tribes speech Tuesday.

He also urged the state to do more to build "a sustainable future" by addressing climate change and doing more "to ensure there is clean air, water and soil for future generations."

Pushing lawmakers and the state's tribal nations to "work together and collaborate on solutions," Daniels outlined an optimistic outlook for the new year as the state seeks to continue moving forward.

"As we begin this new decade, let us look to the future with hope, optimism and a steadfast determination to continue the pursuit of progress," he told a crowded Assembly chamber.

The first major issue Daniels tackled in his address was the opioid epidemic, an issue he said has "hit especially hard" Native American communities. Saying he was impacted personally by the crisis, he noted he and his wife are currently raising some of their own grandchildren.