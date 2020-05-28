Wisconsin State Fair canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Wisconsin's state fair, the largest single event in the state, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Fair Park Board chairman John Yingling decided to cancel the summer event that typically attracts more than 1 million people over 11 days.

The State Fair Park Board of directors voted earlier this week to give Yingling the authority to make the determination on his own of whether to cancel the fair.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

After consultation with other authorities, Yingling opted for cancellation to preserve the safety of attendees and vendors.

"On behalf of the entire State Fair Park Board of Directors, please know that the decision to cancel the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair was not taken lightly," Yingling said. "Months of deliberation took place, considering all options to host a Fair that adheres to the highest standard of safety without compromising the experience. We explored countless models, but ultimately safety cannot be compromised. The risks associated with hosting an event of this size and scope right now are just too great."