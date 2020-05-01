Wisconsin shipyard wins contract to build Navy frigates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Wisconsin shipbuilder won a contract for up to 10 frigates on Tuesday, beating out three other shipbuilders, as the Navy seeks to build smaller, lethal warships during a time of growing threats.

The $795 million contract calls for Fincantieri Marinette Marine to move forward with design and construction of the lead ship, with options for up to nine more frigates, the Navy announced Thursday. The contract carries a value of $5.6 billion if all 10 ships are built, the Navy said.

Construction in the first new major shipbuilding program in more than a decade will begin in Marinette, Wisconsin, by April 2022, and the first ship will be delivered in 2026, James Geurts, the Navy’s assistant secretary for research, development and acquisition, told reporters.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Frigates are multi-mission ships that are smaller and less costly than the Navy’s fleet of Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. Maine's Bath Iron Works helped to design the last frigates, the Oliver Hazard Perry class, the last ship of which retired from duty in 2015.

The Navy is seeking smaller warships that are more deadly and heavily armored compared to the Navy’s current line of small, speedy warships known as littoral combat ships. The littoral combat ships have been criticized for being lightly armored and lacking firepower.