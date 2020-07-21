Wisconsin sets new single-day record for positive COVID-19 cases

Smiley said there is currently higher disease activity across the state than in March, when Wisconsin first grappled with the virus and shut down swaths of the economy.

"Disease activity across the state is definitely high, and it is high in most of the counties in our state," Smiley said. "When things were shut down, you can imagine disease activity was much lower."

Smiley said toward the beginning of the pandemic, it was typical to see people who contracted the virus reporting three to five contacts, but now, she said, people with the virus are reporting contacts of 15 to 20 others.

Since May, when the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' statewide stay at home order. After the statewide order was struck down, it was up to local governments to issue COVID-19 related regulations. Republicans who control the Legislature have determined they prefer a county-by-county approach to managing the virus rather than a statewide one.

Cases have continued to rise in Wisconsin since March, with little alleviation. Smiley said people attending social gatherings have typically been the drivers of the spread.