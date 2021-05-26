Wisconsin senators hear testimony on two abortion-related measures

Since 2008, the UW School of Medicine and Public Health has entered into agreements with Planned Parenthood, under which Planned Parenthood purchases the physicians' time through a memorandum of understanding that also allows ob-gyn residents to participate in a family planning rotation.

"While we appreciate the idea that funds are separated, they still are working for Planned Parenthood and are still official members of the faculty at the UW," Wisconsin Right to Life executive director Heather Weininger told lawmakers. "And we believe that relationship needs to end."

But UW officials, including UW School of Medicine and Public Health Dean Robert Golden said the arrangement came about as officials worked to follow state and federal law. In addition to risking the program's accreditation, Golden said the effect of the legislation would be to worsen an existing shortage of ob-gyn physicians because of an anticipated drop in residents trained in the specialty.

"The passage of this bill will dramatically damage, perhaps eliminate, the applicant pool for our residency program since applicants and their advisors will be aware of the likelihood of a citation as the initial step toward loss of accreditation," he said.