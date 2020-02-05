Wisconsin senators comment on Donald Trump impeachment acquittal vote

Wisconsin's U.S. senators voted along with their parties Wednesday in the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, said in a statement after he voted to acquit President Donald Trump on both counts of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress that the impeachment process revealed party lines "only hardening and growing farther apart."

"Impeachment should be reserved for the most serious of offenses where the risk to our democracy simply cannot wait for the voters’ next decision," he said. "That was not the case here."

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, said her vote to remove the president from office was "a vote to uphold the rule of law and our uniquely American principle that no one, not even the president, is above the law."

"I only have one of 100 votes in the U.S. Senate and I am afraid that the majority is putting this president above the law by not convicting him of these impeachable offenses," she said. "But let’s be clear, this is not an exoneration of President Trump, it is a failure to show moral courage and hold this president accountable."

