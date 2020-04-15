Wisconsin Senate unanimously approves COVID-19 relief bill, sending it to Gov. Tony Evers

Both political parties acknowledged the bill was imperfect, but a necessary first step to more effectively respond to the pandemic on the state level. Legislative leaders and Gov. Evers said more bills are likely.

Evers will have to sign it by Friday for the state to get the additional federal Medicaid money. He said Wednesday he remains concerned about what the legislation lacks, including workers compensation and hazard pay protections for some health care workers.

"This bill is finally a step in the right direction, but there is much more work to be done," Evers said in a statement shortly after its passage. “The bill I will sign falls short of what is needed to address the magnitude and gravity of what our state is facing, but I am not willing to delay our state’s response to this crisis."

Like the Assembly, which met virtually to approve the legislation, most Senators participated remotely on Wednesday. Senate President Roger Roth, R-Appleton, and Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, were the only two Senators present in the Capito hearing room where the session occurred, seated six feet apart. Fifteen other staff members were present, but the remaining senators participated via Skype with an electronic voice vote.