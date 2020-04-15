Wisconsin Senate unanimously approves COVID-19 relief bill, Gov. Tony Evers signs hours later

Unlike in-person legislative sessions, where senators’ objections and commentary are often loudly voiced, interrupting others, the virtual format afforded Roth, who presided over the session, the ability to instantly mute members who wanted to otherwise offer an opinion on the motion at hand.

Senate Democrats proposed three expansive amendments to the bill that would provide more funding for a variety of programs and providers, adapt election rules to the pandemic. It also would have extended provisions in the relief bill if Evers extends the statewide public health emergency order or issues a new one because of the coronavirus.

Republicans struck down each one, arguing that the bill is intended to be a good first step. Leadership from both parties said it included good things but was imperfect.

“This bill is imperfect and it might be the first bill of a number that we have to pass in the Legislature,” Fitzgerald said. “It is timely and I think it’s been well thought out and I think it will help.”

Democrats lamented that it did not go far enough, noting that it took 30 days for the Legislature to come up with a deal and overcome technical challenges in order to convene and doesn’t give any direct aid to individuals in the state.