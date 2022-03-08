Wisconsin Senate to vote on moving juveniles out of Lincoln Hills, slate of education bills

A bill that would fund a new juvenile prison to replace the state’s embattled Lincoln Hills facility as well as education bills focusing on expanding private school vouchers and parental rights over students' education are scheduled to come before the Senate on Tuesday.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has signaled that he will sign the Lincoln Hills bill into law, though he would almost certainly veto most if not all of the many education-related bills set to come before the Senate.

The Senate is also scheduled to vote on a package of bills intender to bolster financial support for police and a constitutional amendment that would give the Legislature final say over how the governor uses federal funds allocated to the state.

Before the session begins, the Legislature is scheduled for a special session to address the state's $3.8 billion projected surplus. Evers is asking the Republican-led Legislature to provide a $150 tax rebate for every Wisconsin taxpayer and each of their dependents.

While Evers is requiring lawmakers to gavel into the session, they do not have to hold debate and can immediately adjourn. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said shortly after Evers' announcement of the session that the Senate will do exactly that.

Lincoln Hills

The Senate is set to vote on an amended bill, SB 520, that would authorize nearly $42 million in borrowing to build a juvenile correctional facility to replace the Lincoln Hills facility, which in the last decade has faced reports of child neglect, violent outbursts from inmates, use of pepper spray to cause bodily harm and intimidation of witnesses.

The original bill passed the Senate unanimously, but the Assembly since amended it — adding language to allow for local site approval and to convert the Irma facility to an adult prison — before passing it, so the Senate has to pass it again.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, had indicated in February that the Lincoln Hills bill was unlikely to come before the Assembly before it adjourned for the session. He changed his plan after former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who is running for governor, urged him to take it up.

“For years, Republicans playing politics have stood in the way of our work to close Lincoln Hills and get our kids closer to home safely and responsibly,” Evers tweeted after the Assembly changed course. “This bipartisan bill is a step in the right direction — let’s find common ground and do what’s right. Let’s get this done.”

Education bills

Among the education bills the Senate is scheduled to vote on Tuesday is a Republican bill, AB 963, that proposes a “Parental Bill of Rights" that would allow a parent or guardian to sue a school district or school official if they don’t allow parents to:

Determine the names and pronouns used for the child while at school;

Review instructional materials and outlines used by the child’s school;

Access any education-related information regarding the child;

Receive advance notice of any polls or surveys conducted in the child’s classroom;

Request notice of when certain subjects will be taught or discussed;

Opt out of a class or instructional materials for reasons based on either religious or personal conviction.

The Assembly passed the bill 60-34 along party lines in late February. If it passes the Senate, the bill would head to Evers, where it's likely to be vetoed.

The Senate is also scheduled to vote on AB 970, a measure that would vastly expand private school vouchers by eliminating the income limits in the statewide, Milwaukee County and Racine County private school voucher programs as well as create a temporary education expense reimbursement program for public school students.

That bill, which a fiscal report stated could raise property taxes as much as $577 million, passed the Assembly on a 59-34 vote, with Rep. Joel Kitchens, R-Sturgeon Bay, voting against it.

Another bill, AB 966, would dissolve the Milwaukee Public School System, which Republican lawmakers have long said is failing, replacing it with four to eight school districts. The bill passed the Assembly on a voice vote, but it's likely headed to a veto if the Senate approves it Tuesday.

"(I) haven’t seen it in the final form yet, but it seems illogical," Evers said about the bill Monday. "There’s no data to support that that’s going to help any children in the Milwaukee area, so it’s likely to be vetoed."

Other proposals before the Senate Tuesday after Assembly approval would create a statewide Charter School Authorizing Board and allow the board to authorize independent charter schools (Republicans previously created such a board under the University of Wisconsin System); authorize a parental opt-out from face covering requirements in school buildings; and loosen requirements to become a substitute teacher.

Funding police

The Senate is also scheduled to vote on several bills that would use around $25 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to recruit, train and retain law enforcement officers.

The bills making up the package already received Assembly approval. But if they receive Senate approval, they are likely to be vetoed by Evers, who has rejected similar measures by lawmakers to direct federal spending in the past.

In January, Vos said workforce shortages combined with negative Democratic messaging about police have exacerbated law enforcement challenges.

“Probably the toughest job right now, where it seems like a whole bunch of forces are coming down on folks, is in law enforcement,” Vos said.

Vos added that while health care workers often receive strong bipartisan support, law enforcement officer support is more divided, especially among Democrats and the “defund the police” movement.

The bills, which passed the Assembly with Republicans and Rep. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska, in favor, would use federal funds to provide bonuses to law enforcement officers serving in Wisconsin for the first time; establish part-time police academy programs in at least two technical colleges; provide required medical testing and certain supplies to officers at local agencies; reimburse people training to be officers and law enforcement agencies whose officers recertify each year; and lead to the creation of a marketing campaign focused on recruiting and retaining officers in Wisconsin.

Federal funds

The Senate is scheduled to vote on SJR 84, a constitutional amendment that would prohibit any executive branch official or department from allocating any federal dollars without first securing approval from a legislative committee, which officials have said would likely be the GOP-led budget committee.

Such measures would need to pass the Senate and Assembly in two successive sessions before going to voters in a referendum. The governor cannot veto a constitutional amendment.

Currently, the governor has sole discretion over how federal funds are spent, but there has been a growing push among legislative Republicans seeking more control over how the executive office doles out federal funds— primarily in recent years as the federal government pumped billions of stimulus dollars into the state to help address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

