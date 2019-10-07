Wisconsin state senators are poised to vote on a handful of Gov. Tony Evers' cabinet nominees when the chamber convenes on Tuesday for its first fall floor session.
The date will mark the first time the senators have met on the floor since the budget process ended this summer. The session will also include votes on bills that would lay out a framework for collecting, testing and tracking evidence from sexual assault kits, according to a copy of the calendar the Senate chief clerk's office circulated Friday afternoon.
In all, the chamber will vote on a series of appointees, including five secretaries: Peter Barca, at the Department of Revenue; Joel Brennan, at the Department of Administration; Kathy Blumenfeld, at the Department of Financial Institutions; Kevin Carr, at the Department of Corrections; and Mary Kolar, at the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Up to this point, none of Evers' agency heads have been confirmed by the full Senate, the main hurdle in making their appointments permanent.
So far, all his cabinet picks, aside from Department of Safety and Professional Services nominee Dawn Crim, have received public hearings and been voted on in Senate committees. Crim drew scrutiny after a 2005 child abuse charge against her came to light earlier this year.
Also on the calendar are more than three dozen largely bipartisan bills, including legislation that previously passed the state Assembly on electric bikes, would allow riders to operate them on the state’s bike paths and trails.
Other bills would broaden a loan forgiveness program seeking to bolster the number of teachers from underrepresented communities, make sexual contact with an animal a felony and more.
The Assembly is also planning to meet Thursday. The chamber hasn't yet released its calendar detailing the legislation it's planning to take up.