The Wisconsin Senate has voted to send a slate of abortion-related bills to Gov. Tony Evers' desk — legislation he has already pledged to reject.
The chamber passed the four bills Wednesday over unanimous opposition from Democrats and, on one occasion, Republican Sen. Andre Jacque, though all other Republicans supported the legislation.
The vote came after Evers previously promised via tweet to veto the bills, writing: "We shouldn’t be limiting the right for women to make their own healthcare decisions."
Republicans don't have the votes to override a veto.
The legislation that passed the chamber Wednesday cleared the state Assembly last month and includes a "born alive" bill that would require care be administered to infants who survive an abortion attempt.
The others would bar Planned Parenthood from getting money under the Medical Assistance program; ban abortions on the basis of a fetus' race and other qualifiers; and require doctors to tell women considering taking an abortion-inducing drug the process could be reversed.
Republicans argue the legislation would expand protections for fetuses and babies, make more information available to mothers and bar discrimination. But Democrats counter the bills would limit women's health care options and aren't needed.
One of the most notable bills in the package is the "born alive" legislation. Senate President Roger Roth, co-author of the bill, said on the floor Wednesday it “clarifies the ambiguity that exists on what care needs to be provided” to an infant that survives an abortion attempt.
“Some call this an anti-abortion bill but I ask you in what way?” the Appleton Republican asked, adding the bill doesn’t restrict abortion access or the procedure itself.
The effort, he said, “isn’t anti-abortion, it’s anti-murder.”
But Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, countered the legislation is unnecessary and based on “outlandish” and “horrifying” claims.
“It is the same smoke screen that the majority party uses to distract from their true agenda, which is to push abortion out of reach for women in Wisconsin,” she said.
The bill passed on an 18-14 vote and didn't include an amendment from Jacque that would open up the language to allow parents and guardians to be prosecuted, as well as physicians. The current language outlines punishments for doctors who fail to provide care to abortion survivors, including a felony charge with up to six years of jail time, though mothers have immunity.
Republicans refused to vote on that language or two other amendments from Jacque, using a procedural move to return the proposed changes back to him to avoid taking them up on the floor. Without the changes, Jacque opted to oppose the "born alive" bill, though he supported the others.
On the “born alive” bill, Jacque said his amendment sought to “clarify and ensure that we are protecting (life) and not damaging the rights for those who survive an abortion attempt.”