Wisconsin Senate Republicans want oversight of COVID-19 funds, vaccine deployment

The state’s Republican leaders said Wednesday that any COVID-related legislation they pass in the new year would include provisions to give the Legislature oversight of future virus-related spending and the state’s upcoming vaccine deployment efforts.

Senate Republicans plan to caucus Thursday on potential COVID-19 legislation, but it remains unlikely that any package of bills would pass both chambers of the GOP-led Legislature before the end of the year.

“Whatever money is authorized, either through the federal government or state government, there definitely needs to be legislative oversight over how this new money is spent,” Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said during a Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce webinar on Wednesday.

The state Department of Health Services reported 3,619 COVID-19 cases and another 81 deaths Wednesday, bringing the totals to more than 422,000 cases and 3,887 deaths since the pandemic began.

LeMahieu said there may be support in the Senate for some of the items brought forth by Assembly Republicans — such as liability protections for businesses, schools and local governments or addressing the ongoing backlog of unemployment insurance claims — but added such bills likely won’t be taken up until next year.