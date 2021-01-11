Wisconsin Senate Republicans release slimmed-down COVID plan

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Evers signaled his disapproval of Assembly Republicans' COVID plan, the basis for the Senate Republicans' proposal, which cleared the lower chamber on a party-line vote last week.

While Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in the opening week of session assured his members that his plan had the support of Republicans in both chambers, it became clear ahead of the floor vote that Senate GOP members weren't on board.

Vos, R-Rochester, sought to address some of those concerns with an amendment on the floor, but Senate leadership announced a day later plans to go forward with a substitute amendment.

Their new plan includes a number of changes to the original bill. For example, it removed language that would give students who are looking to open enroll out of their home school districts more flexibility in doing so for this school year and the next one.

Further, it wouldn't give the Legislature oversight of the distribution of federal funds that are allocated to Wisconsin related to combating COVID-19. Under current law, the governor is mostly able to unilaterally direct the funds to programs of his choosing.