Wisconsin Senate Republicans choose Devin LeMahieu as their new majority leader

On the Democratic side, senators in April chose Janet Bewley to succeed former Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, after she stepped down and announced she wouldn't be seeking re-election. Democrats are tentatively planning to hold their leadership elections on Tuesday, a Bewley aide said, and Bewley is planning to run for the position again.

Both parties' leadership races come after Republicans won seats this week, but fell short of flipping the three districts needed to gain the two-thirds votes necessary to override Evers' vetoes.

The results leave Republicans poised to return to the Senate come January with 21 seats to Democrats' 12, which WisPolitics.com reported Wednesday would be the largest majority for either party's caucus since the 1970s.

The two districts Republicans picked up were Sen. Patty Schachtner's 10th Senate District (with a margin of 20 percentage points) and the open 30th in northeastern Wisconsin, left vacant by Sen. Dave Hansen's retirement (a 10-point margin).

