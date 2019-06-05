A group of Wisconsin Republican senators is looking to use one-time funding to allocate $134 million for local road projects under a plan they announced Wednesday.
The proposal was unveiled a day before the Legislature’s budget committee is set to meet to vote on transportation issues.
Under the proposal, each of the state’s 72 counties would get $1 million in surplus-backed funds, while the remaining $61.6 million would be shared among towns across the state.
Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said while there’s been progress in repairing the state’s roads “we know that we have more to do.”
“We want to use this one-time money to make a difference in the one thing that all of our constituents have told us they want: to fix our roads,” he said at a Capitol press conference.
It’s unclear whether Republicans in the Assembly support the plan. Marklein told reporters the initiative, supported by 10 Senate Republicans, would be “part of the conversation” between the two caucuses.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, didn’t immediately return a request for comment, though Joint Finance Co-chair John Nygren, R-Marinette, did not immediately endorse the proposal.
“I look forward to reviewing the Senate’s proposal," Nygren said. "My position that we need a long-term solution to funding or roads has not changed.”
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, responded positively.
“This is a laudable idea that I currently consider as a proposal outside the state transportation budget to utilize one time money as a result of the strong fiscal numbers we saw reported in May," Fitzgerald said. "Once again, it demonstrates how strong the economy is in Wisconsin.”
In all, the Legislative Fiscal Bureau has projected a more than $750 million surplus over the next two years.
The plan announced Wednesday would allow the funding to be spent on town and county highways and bridge construction and strengthening projects, according to a memo on detailing the initiative from LFB. The Department of Transportation would be responsible for allocating the funding, and no money could be awarded for projects after June 30, 2023, giving the agency four years to dole out the funding.
The announcement didn't include mention of other areas of transportation, including a gas tax or fee increases. Fitzgerald last week told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Republican leadership isn’t considering a gas tax increase, though legislative leaders could raise fees.
Gov. Tony Evers on Monday wouldn't say whether he'd veto a budget without his proposed gas tax hike, though he said on the campaign trail he heard clearly from Wisconsinites “to fix the damn roads.”
“Now if Republican leadership has an idea how we can magically do that without increasing the gas tax, we’ll certainly be looking for that,” Evers told reporters this week.
The governor's spokeswoman didn't immediately return a request for comment on the GOP local roads plan.