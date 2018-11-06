U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin has won re-election to a second six-year term after defeating Republican challenger Leah Vukmir.
The Associated Press called the race at 8:48 p.m. with about 23 percent of precincts reporting.
Martha Laning, chairwoman of the state Democratic party, issued a statement touting Baldwin's victory.
"Wisconsinites have re-elected our Senator Tammy Baldwin tonight because they know she will always put Wisconsin first," she said. "We are truly lucky to have such a fierce advocate for our families and communities representing us in Washington for another six years.”
Baldwin, 56, is the first Democrat other than 10-term Secretary of State Doug La Follette to win a statewide election since 2012 when voters elected her and re-elected President Barack Obama.
The race between Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic challenger Tony Evers remains too close to call.
Baldwin's win, never in doubt among political experts, comes as Democrats’ hopes for a blue wave look increasingly uncertain and Republicans appear almost certain to retain control of the Senate.
Baldwin, who has championed "buy American" provisions and worked to help struggling dairy farmers, has pledged to continue working with Republicans on Wisconsin-specific issues.
Nearly 60 percent of Wisconsin voters said the country is heading in the wrong direction, according to polling conducted for the Associated Press.
A majority of voters casting midterm election ballots in Wisconsin said the country is heade…
Vukmir borrowed heavily from President Donald Trump’s campaign playbook, labeling her opponent “Tomah Tammy” and “Princess Painkiller” and stoking voter anxiety about immigration.
Despite her efforts to highlight Baldwin’s role in an over-prescription scandal at the Tomah VA, the race hinged primarily on health care.
Vukmir said repeatedly she would “fall in front of a truck” before taking away protections for pre-existing conditions, but she also pledged to help repeal the Affordable Care Act, the law known as Obamacare, which Baldwin helped write.
Baldwin has advocated for universal coverage, sometimes known as “Medicare for all.”
More than a third of voters surveyed by the AP listed health care as the most important issue facing the nation. Others considered immigration (18 percent), the economy (17 percent), the environment (9 percent) and gun policy (6 percent) to be the top issue.
Early exit polling Tuesday found 58 percent of voters say Democrats are more likely to protect coverage for those with pre-existing conditions, while just 38 percent think Republicans would.
Polls consistently showed Baldwin with a double-digit lead since August, when Vukmir emerged from a bruising primary against businessman Kevin Nicholson, an outsider with considerable out-of-state financial support, in which both competed to show fealty to Trump.
Vukmir’s campaign had to reorient itself toward Baldwin in the general election, but even then she maintained a tight connection with Trump rather than trying to stake out her own political space, said Barry Burden, a professor of political science at UW-Madison.
“Her personal narrative and criticisms of Baldwin's actions in office did not automatically resonate with the electorate,” Burden said.
The sometimes bitter race attracted nearly $60 million.
Baldwin, whose campaign raised more than $31 million, enjoyed a more than 6-to-1 advantage over Vukmir’s campaign, although outside groups spent more than $18 million either against Baldwin or in support of her opponents during the primary and general elections.
Only six of the hundreds of candidates in this year’s Congressional races raised more money than Baldwin, according to campaign finance data compiled by Axios.
In elected office for more than three decades, Baldwin, 56, served six years in the state Assembly and 14 years in the House before being elected to the Senate in 2012, where she was the first woman to represent Wisconsin and the first openly gay member.
Her victory marks the end of a 16-year run in public office for Vukmir, who gave up the state Senate seat she’s held since 2010 in order to challenge Baldwin. Vukmir, 60, was first elected to the Assembly in 2002.