Wisconsin Senate postpones final floor session to later this spring

Other pending confirmations include Tourism Secretary Sara Meaney and Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. head Missy Hughes, who Evers appointed to the position in the fall after former leader Mark Hogan retired.

Meanwhile, numerous bills are also awaiting approval from state senators, including ones aiming to move up the timeline for adoptions. Another high-profile bill awaiting action is a push to set a 4 a.m. bar closing time during this summer’s Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, which cleared a state Senate committee last week.

Tuesday's Senate announcement comes a day after Gov. Tony Evers and state health officials barred gatherings of 50 or more people. But the order exempts "facilities operated by the Wisconsin Legislature and Wisconsin Court System."

At the state level, the Capitol remains open to the public, though tours are cancelled for the time being and people are discouraged from entering if they're displaying symptoms, been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or traveled to certain areas.

And despite the Senate floor period delay, some legislative committees were still holding public meetings early this week in the state Capitol.

Evers Monday he's leaving it up to leadership within each state agency to decide whether their public employees should work from home.



"We're not saying everybody should work from home," he said. "We're going to make those decisions at those agencies."