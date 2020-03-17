Wisconsin Senate postpones final floor session to later this spring

The Wisconsin Senate is postponing its final floor session period as COVID-19 cases continue springing up across the state, delaying possible action on a series of pending bills and appointments until later this spring.
Originally scheduled for next week Tuesday, the Legislature is instead planning to call an extraordinary session "so the Senate can complete our business," Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Tuesday.
The Juneau Republican said the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution" for state senators, their family and staff, though he noted the chamber "will continue to function during this public health emergency."
“This coronavirus is a public health issue that should be taken seriously," he added. "Wisconsinites must avoid panic and instead listen to the recommendations of health professionals at the federal, state, and local levels."
It's unclear when exactly the Senate would convene for its final floor date of the session. The Wisconsin Assembly wrapped up its regularly scheduled work in February, though Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has said members are likely to reconvene in May to take up veto override votes.
There's a number of items state senators could take up when they next convene, ranging from the remaining Cabinet appointees hand-picked by Gov. Tony Evers to a series of bills that are in limbo seeking to safeguard water across Wisconsin, combat homelessness and aid Wisconsin farmers.
Among the officials who have yet to have their appointments made permanent by the state Senate is Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm, who has been leading the state's response to the novel coronavirus.
Also awaiting action is Transportation head Craig Thompson, who has drawn scrutiny from some GOP lawmakers over his past at the helm of a transportation advocacy group; and Safety and Professional Services Secretary Dawn Crim, who hasn't advanced through committee after a 2005 child abuse charge, which was later dismissed, received public attention.
Other pending confirmations include Tourism Secretary Sara Meaney and Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. head Missy Hughes, who Evers appointed to the position in the fall after former leader Mark Hogan retired.
Meanwhile, numerous bills are also awaiting approval from state senators, including ones aiming to move up the timeline for adoptions. Another high-profile bill awaiting action is a push to set a 4 a.m. bar closing time during this summer’s Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, which cleared a state Senate committee last week.
Tuesday's Senate announcement comes a day after Gov. Tony Evers and state health officials barred gatherings of 50 or more people. But the order exempts "facilities operated by the Wisconsin Legislature and Wisconsin Court System."
At the state level, the Capitol remains open to the public, though tours are cancelled for the time being and people are discouraged from entering if they're displaying symptoms, been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or traveled to certain areas.
And despite the Senate floor period delay, some legislative committees were still holding public meetings early this week in the state Capitol.
Evers Monday he's leaving it up to leadership within each state agency to decide whether their public employees should work from home.
"We're not saying everybody should work from home," he said. "We're going to make those decisions at those agencies."
