Wisconsin Senate panel considers bipartisan slate of alcohol bills

Previously introduced in 2019, Tauchen has brought back a bill this session to allow alcohol beverage retailers to deliver purchases straight to their customers.

Under the legislation, retailers could sell alcohol beverages online or over the phone, and then bring them to the customer's home or work with a third-party delivery service to do so. Right now, those retailers are only allowed to complete face-to-face sales at the establishment.

The purchase must be paid for when the order is made, and customers must be at least 21 and not intoxicated.

The way the bill is currently written, the third-party vendor would be held liable if alcohol is transferred to someone under 21. Only businesses that derive less than half their revenue from delivering alcohol would be able to do so.

Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Cedarburg, who co-authored this bill and the "click-and-collect" one, told committee members Thursday that the proposals wouldn't override local ordinances surrounding the purchase of alcoholic beverages.