Wisconsin Senate leaders from both parties assess potential for seat gains

But Roth didn't say whether Republicans would vote to reject Evers' mask mandate and third public health emergency declaration if they were to meet, as fellow Republican Sen. Van Wanggaard recently told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel they would.

The meeting would occur to finish up regular session business, consisting of more than 100 Assembly-passed bills the Senate had intended to take up during its March session day, which was cancelled because of the COVID-19 crisis, Roth said.

But he cautioned that the decision about convening wouldn't be made until after the election and new leadership is chosen on Nov. 5.

"When those decisions are made, that leadership team will look and assess that, but if it were just up to me, I would like to see a way where we can come in and do some of those prior to the start of next session," he said.

Bewley, though, noted senators "can go to the floor anytime."

"There are very good bills waiting to be passed that could have been passed in April," she said. "We could just go to the floor … There's many, many other bipartisan bills, important bipartisan bills that are waiting to be passed that are just put to the side."

